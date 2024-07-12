Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

FAST stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FAST

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.