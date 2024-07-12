FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.49 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

