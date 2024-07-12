FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
