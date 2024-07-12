FDx Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $172,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of TECK opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

