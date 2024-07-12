FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

