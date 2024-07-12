FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wedbush started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.