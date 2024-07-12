FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after acquiring an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,508,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HWM opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.