FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

