FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.