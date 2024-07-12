FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Danaher by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,472,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

