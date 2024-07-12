FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Autoliv by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,264,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

