FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

