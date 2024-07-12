FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $37.15 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

