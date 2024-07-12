Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 3.2 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

