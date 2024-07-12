Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,347,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 462,425 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

FNF stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

