FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in FIGS by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $161,206 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIGS stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $943.06 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

