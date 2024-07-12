Financial Contrast: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Paymentus has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paymentus 0 6 2 2 2.60 CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paymentus and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paymentus currently has a consensus target price of $19.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. CBIZ has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.48%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paymentus is more favorable than CBIZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paymentus and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paymentus $614.49 million 3.92 $22.32 million $0.23 84.31 CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.38 $120.97 million $2.47 30.54

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paymentus and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paymentus 4.43% 8.74% 7.47% CBIZ 7.65% 15.43% 5.96%

Summary

Paymentus beats CBIZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paymentus



Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CBIZ



CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

