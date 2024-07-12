Financial Review: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) versus ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than ASAP.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.28 -$63.26 million ($0.07) -51.99 ASAP $130.00 million 0.01 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.01

This table compares Advantage Solutions and ASAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -0.36% -5.26% -1.54% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats ASAP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.