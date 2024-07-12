Financial Review: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) versus ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 38.15% 12.92% 5.71% ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carlyle Secured Lending and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than ZTE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $241.63 million 3.83 $92.28 million $1.71 10.65 ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlyle Secured Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats ZTE on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.