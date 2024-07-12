Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $4.34 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

