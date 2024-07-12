Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$38.79 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.49. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, with a total value of C$64,610.00. In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 13,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. Insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $138,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

