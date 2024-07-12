First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

FCAP stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.