First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000.

SKYY opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

