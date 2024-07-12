First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.