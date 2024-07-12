FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.
FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.
FirstService stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
