FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,232,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.8 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
FIT Hon Teng stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
