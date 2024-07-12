FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,232,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.8 days.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

FIT Hon Teng stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. FIT Hon Teng has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.