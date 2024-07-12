Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Five Point stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,771.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,404 shares of company stock worth $600,388. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

