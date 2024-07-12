Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.74. 39,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,299,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

