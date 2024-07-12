FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 54,700 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $25.16.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

