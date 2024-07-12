Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

