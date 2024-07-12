Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 18,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $566.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,281,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.