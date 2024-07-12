Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.