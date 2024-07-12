Fred A. Jackson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Culp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Culp

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.