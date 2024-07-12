Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 707.76 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

