FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 3.8%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.62 and last traded at $100.28. 174,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 941,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

