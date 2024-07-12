FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 5%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 168,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,034,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIP shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

