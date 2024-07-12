FY2025 EPS Estimates for Guild Holdings Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Guild Price Performance

Guild stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $883.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Guild has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

