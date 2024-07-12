FY2025 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.