FY2025 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAU. Cormark raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAU opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

