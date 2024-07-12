FY2026 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ZVRA opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

