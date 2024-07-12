GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAIL (India) stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.