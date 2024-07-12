Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cibc World Mkts upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.44. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 38,767 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GATO. CIBC increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Gatos Silver Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
