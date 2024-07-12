GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.85

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 41418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WGS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,088,166.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $518,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.