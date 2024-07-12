Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 26,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

