Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.