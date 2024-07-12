Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $9,077,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

