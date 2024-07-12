Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PWB opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $906.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.