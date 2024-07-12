Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

