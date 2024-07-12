Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $873.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

