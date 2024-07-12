Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1,058.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,539,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

